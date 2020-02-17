[hundreds-of-tampa-bay-bicyclists-hit-whilst-in-transit-in-2019]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Yet another bicyclist is recovering after being injured in an alleged hit-and-run crash past weekend. The most current incident points to a growing difficulty in Tampa Bay.

Florida experienced a lot more than 6,630 bicycle crashes very last calendar year. Tampa Bay is accountable for 1,454 of those. And of all those, 142 persons died as a consequence.

Both of those Hillsborough and Pinellas counties every experienced much more than 500 bicycle crashes in 2019.

Anthony Williams, 55, was crossing the intersection of 22nd Street South and 15th Avenue in St. Petersburg when a driver who allegedly had her lights off strike him.

Williams is just 1 of Pinellas County’s 57 bicycle crashes so much in 2020.

In Hillsborough County, the selection of bicycle fatalities has just about doubled because 2013 with 32 fatalities rising to 59 last calendar year.

The Tampa Bay region is notably perilous for pedestrians, and which is a trouble that proceeds to worry residents as the populace will increase more quickly than infrastructure alternatives are created.

The Wall Avenue Journal named Tampa Bay – and Pinellas County specifically – between the deadliest locations in the state for bicyclists in 2018.

AAA named Florida the most unsafe condition for bicyclists previous calendar year. In the study, AAA located that 36 percent of bicyclists in Florida really don’t don a helmet though riding their bike. In accordance to the survey, 57 percent of cyclists journey with site visitors although 21 % ride towards it, which is unlawful, according to state website traffic legal guidelines.

“Motorists and cyclists engage in an equivalent section in sharing the road,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins stated in a news release. “While motorists need to have to remove distractions and watch for men and women on bikes, cyclists can do their social gathering by sporting a helmet and bright-coloured apparel.”

