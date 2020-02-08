Hundreds of Teens with Special Needs Gather to Celebrate “Night to Shine”

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Hundreds of teens with special needs and their parents went to a “Night to Shine”.

A “Night to Shine” took place at the Crossroads Christian Fellowship in collaboration with the Tim Tebow Foundation on Friday.

This is an event to celebrate people in our community with special needs. A time for teens with different abilities to just be teens and dance the night away.

Event coordinator Brian Conlee said 225 guests were present with more than 500 volunteers working at night.

This year, a special relaxation area for parents allowed them to relax while their children were having fun.

“The best part for me is that they all come here with some type of special need, but because they all know that they all have a special need, they all just let go. They are having fun and are not worried about what other people think, “said Conlee.

Tyler Ragsdale, the first participant of “Night to Shine”, was delighted to make lasting memories.

“Today I went on a party bus, I ate at Chick-fil-A and I’m probably going to dance. And I sang karaoke – Taylor Swift, “We will never come back together,” said Ragsdale.