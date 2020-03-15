Hundreds of thousands could die if we didn’t take coronavirus seriously

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci told Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union” that the United States could see hundreds of thousands of fatalities if we did not prevent the spread of community in the coronavirus outbreak.

Anchor Brianna Keilar asked, “There are estimates of hundreds of thousands in the U.S. that could die or, in the worst case, millions, can you tell American people this is possible?”

Fauci said, “You know, it’s possible because when you make a model you have the worst case scenario, the best case scenario, and the reality is how you react to it will depend on where you are. Obviously we will have more infections and more problems with morbidity and mortality The challenge we have right now is how to get this infection I have said many times if you just leave it alone and leave the virus on your own devices, it will rise and fall naturally for a few weeks Unfortunately for our colleagues in Italy and France and certainly from China, our challenge right now is to do two things, to avoid the new influx of cases, so travel restrictions, and what we’re dealing with now, is knowing that we will get more infections, but forcefully so that we don’t have such a sharp peak, so we’re a little wetter. we will have people infected, but we must try to get there, as opposed to there. “

Keilar asked, “Are you thinking hundreds of thousands of Americans could die for this?”

Fauci said, “I say that, and sometimes it gets out of context. We have to be realistic and honest. Yes, it is possible. Our job, our challenge, is to try to make that not happen. our daily life and we don’t worry about anything, it will not happen, it could happen, and it could be worse For me, this is a real impulse to take the type of thing very seriously, I can think that sometimes people believe that you are overreacting. I like it when people think I overreact because it means we do it right. “

