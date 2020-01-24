Hundreds of Victorians were hospitalized for severe sunburns

Sunburn at any age is uncomfortable – and it can be very serious for children.

A new report from the Cancer Council shows that almost 300 patients in the Victorian emergency room had severe sunburns last year (2018/19).

It is the second highest number of sunburn cases reported to EDs in hospitals in 15 years.

Heather Walker, manager of SunSmart, told 9News that half of the patients were children.

Sunburn can be very serious for children. (Nine)

“It is really worrying that the sunburn is getting so severe that an emergency is needed,” said Ms. Walker.

At least 60 of the hospitalized people were under the age of nine.

“It’s easy to get caught because people often think about the heat, not the UV radiation,” said Ms. Walker.

Victorian Melanoma Service director A / Professor Victoria Mar said children are at higher risk of complications due to their sensitive skin.

“A bad sunburn for a child can be quite dangerous,” said A / Professor Mar.

“Children suffer from diseases similar to heat stroke more often because they cannot regulate their body temperature as well as adults.”

Hundreds of Victorians were hospitalized for sunburn. (Nine)

Mother Lucy from Melbourne said that she always put hats on her young children and applied sunscreen to them when they were out in the open.

But she admitted that her six-year-old daughter burned her thighs a little while playing outdoors last week.

“We are in Australia, so protecting your children from the sun is a really difficult part of the world,” she said.

“And you want them to be outside all day, so it’s about balancing the risks.”

The Cancer Council says we should stay safe:

– Cover as much skin as possible with clothing and hats.

– Apply sunscreen with sun protection factor 30 at least 20 minutes before departure

– Apply again every two hours

– Prolonged exposure to the sun should be avoided in infants.