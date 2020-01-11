Hundreds of vultures roam the radio tower of the US border patrol in Texas

Loading...

January 11 (UPI) – Federal officials are looking for solutions to solve the problem that arises from hundreds of vultures settling on a Texas customs and border patrol tower.

According to the agency’s requests for information released this week, approximately 300 vultures are resting on a 320-foot CBP radio tower in Kingsville, Texas. The agency is looking for solutions, including “viable network deterrence”, to prevent them from settling there.

The vultures “nest and nest on the tower structure, on the railings, walkways, supports and on rails and lines,” says the RFI. “Urine-mixed faeces are found on all of these surfaces and throughout the interior of the tower where workers are in contact with them and in the areas below. As the presence of birds attracts more birds, this rural tower becomes frequent and constant his goal for vultures. “

A CBP spokesman told Quartz that the birds have been stationed in the Texas Tower for more than six years.

“They will often vomit and vomit from their quarters into buildings under the house where employees and equipment work,” added the spokesman, whom Quartz did not mention. “There are anecdotes about birds dropping prey from a height of 300 feet, which creates a terrible and dangerous situation for those affected.”

“The droppings and vomit of the birds can accumulate,” warned the US Department of Agriculture in a leaflet. This can result in power outages, impair maintenance, and affect the life of the structure.

The Migratory Bird Contract Act of 1918 protects vultures from killing.