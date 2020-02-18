[hundreds-protest-in-greece-versus-pension-overhaul]

Protesters from the Communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans for the duration of a demonstration marking a 24-hour strike, in Athens February 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

ATHENS, Feb 18 — Hundreds protested in Greece now towards a new pension reform as a 24-hour strike paralysed transportation and expert services.

Some 10,000 men and women demonstrated in the capital from the reform, which encourages a for a longer time continue to be in the workforce, police reported.

The labour motion introduced public transportation in Athens, intercity trains and ferry ship solutions to a standstill.

Civil servants also walked off the occupation and journalists will stage a 3-hour work stoppage from the pension reform.

“This monthly bill is virtually the continuation of (austerity) rules released in 2010-2019,” civil servants’ union ADEDY said.

Unions are also keeping protests in Thessaloniki and other main metropolitan areas.

The new conservative authorities says the reform, to be voted by Friday, will make the troubled Greek pension technique feasible to 2070.

The labour ministry suggests the overhaul—the 3rd major revamp in a decade—will consist of pension raises and decrease penalties for pensioners nonetheless performing.

Successive governments have tried to reform the pension procedure, whose earlier generous handouts are noticed as a single of the will cause of the ten years-very long Greek debt crisis.

“The govt will shell out dearly for the even more dismantling of social insurance coverage, as (its predecessors) did. The Greek men and women do not overlook,” claimed Communist bash basic secretary Dimitris Koutsoumbas.

A different government bill to stiffen laws on road protests is also causing anger between unions.

Serious overspending and the inaccurate reporting of the spending budget deficit spooked collectors in 2010, and needed 3 successive bailouts by the European Union and the Worldwide Monetary Fund to avert a Greek personal bankruptcy.

In return for billions of euros in rescue resources, Greece experienced to adopt unpopular austerity reforms and pension cuts. — AFP