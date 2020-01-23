Hundreds remember five women who were shot in the bank a year after the massacre

SEBRING, Florida (WFLA) – Hundreds of people from Sebring and beyond came to a ceremony Thursday morning to remember five women who were shot dead in a SunTrust bank a year ago.

Many had stories to tell.

“She was a wonderful person,” said Bonnie McHargue about her former employee Marisol Lopez. “You could enter the room and she would have the greatest smile. Always connected to you.”

McHargue, like many others, still can’t believe at the ceremony that Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Pinon-Williams, Debra Cook, and Cynthia Watson have disappeared. Watson was a customer that day in 2019; The other women worked in the branch.

“Heavy, unbelievable,” said McHargue. “There are simply no words for it. Still incredible. But we miss Marisol.”

Zephen Xaver remains in prison. He is accused of killing the women and charged with five first-degree murders. According to reports, he had apparently said he was fascinated by killing and death.

Since the day this tiny town in Highlands County was shaken, the bank has been torn down and a new park has taken its place. It’s called Reflection Park, and city guides and family members came out on Thursday to dedicate the website.

“We healed, searched for God and prayed,” said Blanco Pinon, whose sister Ana was killed. “Trying to stay together as a family.”

After the ceremony, she and her sister Maria spoke to reporters and looked back fondly on their sister’s life.

“She was definitely a very caring person. It was hard. You help every day on the same day, every day. I try to be strong for my family every day, ”said Maria.

It was the most difficult thing for the sisters to see how Ana’s children went on without them, they explained.

“It makes me sad to see that my nieces and nephews have troubled her, especially today,” said Blanca. “Watch my nephews cry for them.”

Debbie Hughes remembers Jessica Montague, who, according to Hughes, worked at a bank in Avon Park before starting a job at SunTrust in Sebring.

“Very sweet, caring person,” said Hughes. “She was the best.”

SunTrust and the Sebring Mayor’s office worked together on the park and dedication. It was paid for by the Truist Foundation, formerly the SunTrust Foundation. It is located at US-27 from 1901 in Sebring.

