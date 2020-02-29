[hundreds-show-up-at-rally-in-france-for-exiled-catalan-chief]



A Catalan separatist supporter retains a sign for the duration of a rally in Perpignan, France February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

February 29, 2020

PERPIGNAN (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of Catalan independence supporters collected in Perpignan, southern France, on Saturday at a rally in guidance of exiled previous Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who named on the crowd to prepare for the “definitive struggle” for independence.

At close to 30km from the Spanish border, it is the closest Puigdemont has been to Spain because he fled the country in October 2017 following calling a referendum on independence.

The referendum, which was declared illegal by Spanish courts, led to a small-lived declaration of independence by leaders in the restive northeastern region, plunging Spain into its most important political disaster in a long time.

Puigdemont, who is now a member of the European Parliament and lives in exile in Belgium, urged supporters waving Catalan flags not to give up on the struggle for an independent Catalonia.

“We know that we won’t quit and they will not end us. We never have to wait for far better times simply because they are in this article,” he said, to cheers from the crowd, which numbered about 70,000 according to neighborhood law enforcement, even though organizers place the range closer to 150,000.

“Today we have stepped on Catalan soil as absolutely free folks,” he mentioned.

Perpignan, the place Catalan is spoken, is a symbolic location for many Catalans, who call the location Northern Catalonia.

Supporters poured into the metropolis, several crossing the border from Spain.

“Movements like this, with this magnitude, are always a beneficial matter,” explained entrepreneur Joan Candoll, 50. “I see this as an act of unity, not a political campaign”.

Puigdemont made no mention of talks on the Catalan political disaster, which began this 7 days involving Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Catalan regional President Quim Torra, who was thanks to go to the Perpignan rally.

Puigdemont has been not able to return to Spain, exactly where he is wished on expenses of sedition and misuse of general public funds for his position in the failed independence bid. All extradition attempts by Spain have so-considerably unsuccessful, and he simply cannot be detained in France for the reason that of his MEP immunity.

(Reporting by Jordi Rubio and Luis Felipe Castilleja, Composing by Jessica Jones Modifying by Mike Harrison)