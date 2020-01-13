Hundreds swim to honor fallen Navy SEALS

Loading...

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – More than 180 swimmers went to the water on Sunday morning to swim 5 km from Gandy Beach to the picnic island in honor of the fallen Navy SEALS.

The 11th Tampa Bay Frogman took place on Sunday

5K swim that collects money for the Navy SEAL Foundation.

“The thing is to take care of the Navy SEAL community specifically for the wounded and fallen SEALs, and most of all for their families,” said Commander Dan O’Shea of ​​the United States Navy Reserve.

Terri Friewald’s son Jason was killed in action in 2008. She told 8 On Your Side that she had participated in the Frogman Swim before and said it was a great event for families with Gold Star.

“We have other Gold Star parents that we get to know. We are all in the same shoes. We have lost all of our sons and have so much in common, ”added Gold Star Mom, Terri Friewald.

A total of $ 4 million has been raised for the Navy SEAL Foundation in the past 10 years.

