[hundreds-turn-out-for-once-a-year-kern-county-gop-lincoln-day-supper-fundraiser]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One particular day following President Trump visited Bakersfield, another countrywide figure designed a cease in the Golden Empire.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, delivered the keynote tackle to more than 500 persons Thursday evening at the Kern County Republican Party’s yearly Lincoln Day Meal fundraiser.

The party, which took area at the Double Tree Hotel on Rosedale Hwy, also featured Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), Point out Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), and Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield).

An outspoken defender of President Trump in the course of last month’s impeachment hearings, Graham was welcomed by regional elected associates. When Graham’s speech was shut off to journalists, civil servants available praise for him.

“He’s truthful and balanced, and he does a extremely great career marketing the president’s agenda,” Grove claimed. “I also think he’s aspect of the purple wave that is taking component across the United States,” she continued.

Assemblyman Fong shared a comparable sentiment.

“To have a nationwide chief like senator Lindsey Graham in this article in Bakersfield next the president of the United States…it’s an remarkable night for all Republicans below in Kern County,” he mentioned.