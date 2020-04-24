Hungary has seen it wrong to keep asylum seekers in transfer zones

Hungary’s practice of keeping asylum seekers in a closed transition zone on the border with Serbia is described as an “illegal detention”, in accordance with an involuntary obligation issued by a senior official at the European Union’s highest court.

Over the past years Hungary has introduced increasingly tough anti-immigration measures and built transition zones out of shipping containers after the 2015 migration crisis, when some 400,000 people crossed the country on their way to Western Europe.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently boasted that “in Hungary there is not a single Muslim migrant.”

Priit Pikamae, Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union, criticizes several illegal rules applied by Hungary, including one that makes it possible to reject asylum applications from all arrivals from Serbia.

Because Serbia refuses to take asylum seekers rejected by Hungary, Hungary often seeks to deport them to their countries of origin instead of judging their claims on merit.

Pikamae also found that asylum seekers in the transition zone are in “a situation of isolation and a high degree of restriction of the libertarian movement … to such an extent that constitutes detention.”

As Hungary has not complied with European directives on the detention of asylum seekers, “the detention of the asylum seekers in question must be qualified as illegal”.

Pikmae noted that although a recent ruling by the European Court of Human Rights found that the detention of asylum seekers did not constitute a deprivation of the “right to liberty and security”, he recommended that the European Court of Justice “offer higher protection” to asylum seekers. in the Hungarian transition zone than what is guaranteed by the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights.

The Luxembourg-based EU Court is beginning its discussions on the case. Although it is not obliged to follow the opinion of the Advocate General, the judgments of the court are often similar to the opinions.

Reacting to Thursday’s opinion, Hungary’s justice minister insisted that “the country’s rules and practices are in line with EU and international law”.

“The Hungarian government will continue to protect the borders of Hungary and Europe and will do its utmost to prevent the formation of international migrant corridors,” Judit Varga said on Facebook.

A lawyer with the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, which advocates for the rights of asylum seekers and has been a frequent target of government food campaigns, welcomed Pikmae’s recommendations.

The opinion “gives hope to people who have been detained in the transition zones for a very long time, half of them children, that Hungary will not only examine their asylum claims on their merits, but that they will also regain their freedom,” Barbara Poharnok said in statement.

– AP

