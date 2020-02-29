[hungary-to-improve-border-protection-just-after-pm-orban,-erdogan-go-over-migration]



FILE Image: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the media ahead of talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Picture

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Key Minister Viktor Orban reported Hungary would improve the security of the southern border soon after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan informed him in that Turkey could no extended maintain back the stream of migrants.

“During a telephone contact previously today on migration and the recent war situation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan educated PM Orban that there is massive tension on Turkey and that they can no longer keep again the movement of migrants,” the government’s press place of work reported in a statement late on Friday.

Orban convened a conference of his safety cabinet which resolved that “Hungary will have to bolster the security of its borders and spend exclusive interest to developments on the Balkan migration route.”

Refugees in Turkey headed toward European frontiers on Friday after an official explained the borders experienced been thrown open, a reaction to the escalating war in Syria exactly where 33 Turkish soldiers ended up killed by Russian-backed Syrian governing administration troops.

The EU explained that Ankara had made no official announcement of any adjust in plan at the border.

1 of the most vociferous opponents of Muslim immigration into Europe, Orban won a third time period in electricity in 2018. All through the peak of the migration crisis in 2015 he experienced properly sealed Hungary’s southern border with a fence. Hungary was a transit route for hundreds of 1000’s of migrants heading by way of the Balkans to western Europe.

Turkey’s neighbors Greece and Bulgaria, both European Union member states, vowed not to confess the migrants and bolstered their borders next Ankara’s risk to reopen the frontier.

It was shut below an accord in between Turkey and the European Union that halted the 2015-16 migration disaster when extra than a million people crossed into Europe by foot.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than, enhancing by Louise Heavens)