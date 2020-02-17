[hungary-zoo-debuts-new-baby-pygmy-hippo]

by: NBC News Channel
(NBC) – An adorable baby pygmy hippopotamus was shown to the public in Hungary this week for the first time since it was born in January.
Staff at Szeged Zoo assessed the baby hippo’s general health before they let the public see her.
A zoo veterinarian said the hippo was well and had grown to weigh around 30 pounds.
The zoo breeds hippos as part of a European breeding program that monitors and regulates when and where pygmy hippos can breed.
The zoo’s director said it’s not yet clear where this hippo will spend most of her life, with the breeding program scheduled to make that decision in a few months time. For now, the baby will be cared for by her mother until she is 1 and a half years old.
She is still waiting to find out what her name will be. The zoo has asked the public via social media to suggest names for her.
Pygmy hippos are listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with around 2,500 individuals thought to be living in the wild in West Africa.
