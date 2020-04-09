Hungry stalks of Latin American streets as empty sidewalks mean no customers

SANTIAGO – In the usually bustling streets of the town this week, Chilean grandmother Luz Maria Rios ignored a coronavirus quarantine and threatened her health to sell Easter eggs.

For hours, he found no customers. “I’ll sell what God wants,” the 76-year-old said with a shrug, looking at the almost empty pavement.

It is a scene repeated throughout Latin America where street vendors oppose widespread quarantines to try to live in almost empty cityscapes.

The pandemic, which has reached more than 1.5 million infections worldwide and more than 89,000 deaths, is entering its second month destroying Latin America, claiming more than 1,300 lives in Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile alone.

More than half of those working in Latin America do not formally work, according to the International Labor Organization.

Now, with their customer base suddenly declining, returns for informal sellers have also decreased. They have little or no safety nets that those who work in the formal sector can succeed.

Among them is Matias Maximo, 24, who has been selling grilled yams and bananas on the streets of Mexico City for the past three years, earning up to 600 pesos ($ 25) a day.

Now, he told Reuters, those revenues are split, and he’s afraid of getting sick because it means he can’t do it.

“If I don’t come out, how can I eat?” the 24-year-old said the five brothers were also peddlers.

More than half of Mexico’s active population is employed in the informal sector, according to statistics agency INEGI, which makes up 22.5% of the 2018 gross domestic product.

Government support is painful. The head of an association of 5,000 street vendors in Mexico City’s historic center said it would provide a 6,000 peso ($ 250) grant to encourage them to stay home.

“At these times, we cannot afford to leave them behind,” said Alejandra Barrios, head of the Legitimate Civic Trade Association.

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) estimates a decline of 1.8% in the region’s GDP, which would push unemployment by 10 percentage points.

The ILO says the current crisis puts the risks of a transition from work to self-employment.

“The growth of the informal sector compared to the reduction in the private sector wage rate is a sign of how secure employment in Latin America is,” it said in a report released in February.

EMPTY REFRIGERATOR

Adela Charco, a 61-year-old woman, lives in the shantytown of Villa El Salvador in Lima. He told Reuters last week that he was following the quarantine and instead was looking for customers whose shoes he could fix at home.

“I used to have tuberculosis and now I’m scared to come out in case my health is worse. I don’t know what to do … my situation is pretty critical,” he said.

In Peru, many poor families do not receive government assistance due to significant red tape and a lack of proper documentation.

In Chile, the government announced the creation of this week a $ 2 billion fund to better support informal workers without access to unemployment insurance and such as falling through the cracks of previously announced measures. The requirements for receiving the benefit are not yet clear.

This week, street sellers were among more than 500 people in police and military circles correcting violations of stringent quarantines in the Chilean metropolitan region.

Mary Estela Mamani, a single mother and taxi driver in the Bolivian capital La Paz, left for several weeks without a fare. He said that people are simply trying to survive.

“Being a mother is painful because you open your refrigerator and you find it empty,” she said.

“Many women have children and are abandoned by their partners. I wonder how they manage if I suffer from hunger, and how much can it take?” (Reporting Fabian Cambero, Daina Beth Solomon, Marco Aquino, Santiago Limachi and Monica Machicao; writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)