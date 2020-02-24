[hunt-for-gentleman-after-staff-attacked-and-cctv-cameras-ripped-out-at-barking-station]

We will use your electronic mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivateness Detectfor particulars of your data protection legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

British Transport Law enforcement is releasing a CCTV picture right after a report of assault and felony damage at Barking railway station.

The incident happened concerning 9.40am and 10.20am on Thursday, February six, but the graphic is getting released today (February 24).

A guy entered a mobile phone store at Barking station. He is then claimed to have ripped CCTV cameras from the ceiling, tackled workers and smashed the shop’s entrance window.

Much more than a thousand pounds’ really worth of hurt is claimed to have been brought about.

Officers would like to speak to the gentleman in the picture who may possibly have facts that could aid their investigation.

Everyone who recognises him is questioned to call BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040.

In both of those instances, quotation reference selection 157 of 06/02/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.