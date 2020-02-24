[hunt-for-proprietor-of-‘uncontrollable-dog’-that-‘thrashed-around’-family’s-beloved-pet-in-wandsworth]

We will use your e-mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivateness Observefor specifics of your info defense legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

Police are looking for the owner of a dangerous pet that attacked another canine in a South London avenue.

A woman and her youthful baby had been going for walks their tiny Shitzu, Dakota, on Allfarthing Lane, Wandsworth when a man “plainly not in manage” of a huge ginger Dogue De Bordeaux – also recognised as a French Mastiff – approached them.

As the sizeable animal drew in close proximity to it launched an assault on Dakota, resulting in extreme accidents to the neck, facial area and leg by “thrashing it all-around”.

Users of the general public who bravely intervened to aid also sustained small accidents even though hoping to get the larger sized doggy off Dakota.

Dakota was rushed to an crisis surgery at a vets in Kingston and is now again at home recovering.

Detectives are searching for the proprietor of the canine and are desirable for witnesses who saw the attack on January 14 to appear ahead.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police explained: “The male is explained as white, in his early 30’s with short dark hair, dim eyeglasses and a slender/frail body.

“If you noticed something, you should do make contact with us so we can end this canine hurting any one even further as the proprietor, by all accounts we received, was not able to command the pet.”

Everyone with data is asked to make contact with police on 101 quoting CAD5398/14JAN20. Alternatively speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

