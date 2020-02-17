[Hunt for South London gentlemen just after fifteen Rolex watches value £150,000 stolen]

We will use your email deal with only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Observefor specifics of your knowledge security legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

Two South London gentlemen have been charged in link with the theft of 15 Rolex watches worthy of among £100,000 and £150,000.

The watches had been stolen from W. Bruford the Jewellers in the Beacon Procuring Centre, Eastbourne on January 26.

4 gentlemen, allegedly all carrying masks covering their faces, entered the premises at about 10am, Sussex Police explained. A person of the adult males was reportedly observed carrying a tiny handheld pickaxe or hammer.

Police officers, assisted by armed police officers and a police helicopter, searched the spot and two gentlemen ended up arrested on the Cuckoo path around Station Street.

Gavin Walter, 41, of Westminster Road, Sutton, and Paul Mitchell of Orchard Avenue, Mitcham had been the two charged with robbery and remanded in custody.

The pair are because of to seem at Lewes Crown Court on February 25.

Detectives have also unveiled images of two guys they desire to converse to in relationship with the theft, as observed in the image previously mentioned.

One particular of the adult men is Kieran Thomas, 40, of Carshalton.

The other man’s identity is not recognized.

Any one with details on their whereabouts is requested to report on the net or connect with 101, quoting serial 385 of 26/01.

Check crime in your spot by putting your postcode into our handy widget beneath:

Want more news? Go to our homepage.

Do you have a tale? E-mail [email protected]