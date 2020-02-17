[hunt-for-suspect-immediately-after-spectacular-law-enforcement-chase-by-means-of-brixton-and-tulse-hill-ends-in-crash]

We will use your electronic mail address only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Detectfor specifics of your knowledge protection legal rights Invalid E-mail

Law enforcement are searching for a suspect subsequent a remarkable police chase through South London which resulted in a crash.

Officers stopped a car or truck, which was thought to be connected to burglaries, at 7am on Monday (February 17) when on Brixton Road, Brixton.

The car briefly stopped ahead of driving off at velocity.

The Metropolitan Law enforcement chased the automobile and a law enforcement helicopter was deployed.

A brief time afterwards, the auto crashed on Norwood Street, Tulse Hill. The driver left the motor vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspect has nonetheless not been identified.

Norwood Street continues to be partly closed by police adhering to the pursuit, and witnesses have taken to social media to reveal what they observed.

A person person tweeted: “Law enforcement all about Tulse Hill. Roadways shut, puppies on the floor, chopper in the air.”

Another additional: “Law enforcement all about the best of Tulse Hill, buses on diversion, question what’s happening, streets all been closed off.”

Bus routes two, 415 and 432 are on diversion because of to the incident. Buses are diverted in the two directions by using Norwood Street, Dulwich Street and Effra Highway.

The Fulfilled said a next suspect vehicle had also been stopped by law enforcement at five.41am in Marylebone Highway/Balcombe Avenue, Marylebone.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving and getting no driving licence or insurance. He has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is requested to phone 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

