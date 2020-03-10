Hunter Biden goes to court, cites coronavirus, pregnant woman

Hunter Biden will no longer travel to Arkansas this week for a planned paternity leave, saying he has concerns about travel restrictions related to the coronavirus and his pregnant wife.

Biden was ordered to appear in court last Thursday, but his lawyers told the judge he could not attend.

“Defendant requests continuation of the hearing, because he cannot attend because of his wife’s due date in two and a half weeks or less and with travel-related risks,” the court statement stated. .

The court file continued to indicate his concern about coronavirus:

It is not certain that the defendant travels, as travel restrictions have been implemented both domestically and internationally, particularly by airlines, due to the Coronavirus. Apart from personal danger, the defendant reasonably believes that this trip unnecessarily exposes his wife and son to being born with this virus. California, in particular, has been the site of numerous reported exposure cases.

Lunden Alexis Roberts, a 28-year-old former stripper, sued Biden last May, claiming that he was the father of his 16-month-old baby, which was confirmed by DNA tests and requested that he pay child support and coverage. your legal assembly expense. Biden agreed to make monthly child care payments to Roberts in January

As Hunter Biden can’t jump into court this week, his father, Joe Biden, 77, is on the campaign trail amid the coronavirus outbreak ahead of Super Tuesday 2.0.

