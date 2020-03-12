Hunter Biden resolves child support case after repeated delays, denials

Lawyers representing the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter, reached a final agreement Tuesday night in a paternity and child support case in Arkansas after repeatedly delaying the case and setting out court orders to release financial information.

On Wednesday morning, attorneys for the mother of the Arkansas hunter’s child, former Lunden stripper Alexis Roberts, 28, alerted the judge to their settlement.

Roberts’ attorneys wrote in an email to Independence District Circuit Judge Holly Meyer:

Late last night, after the court came in, we came to a final and final agreement on all issues. This morning I am drafting a final order for Court approval. I hope the bet sends you later today or tomorrow.

Pending court approval, the settlement will end the legal battle for almost a year.

Roberts’ attorneys did not release the terms of the agreement, which came after Hunter’s lawyers argued on Tuesday that his client would not be available for the scheduled deposition and hearing this week.

Hunter’s lawyers cited coronavirus-related travel restrictions, the pregnant woman’s due date, and the media attention promoted by her father’s presidential bid as reasons for the client’s failure to appear. in court.

“Defendant calls for a continuation of the hearing, because he is unable to attend due to his wife’s due date in two and a half weeks or less and is at risk of travel,” said Hunter’s lawyers.

Judge Meyer rejected the request and sent the son away from the White House hope that he had repeatedly delayed the case.

“For context of the ruling of this motion, the Court has reviewed the history of this litigation and finds that the defendant has been considered for its leniency in respect of continuations and delays,” Meyer wrote in a court order issued Tuesday. .

“The defendant’s attempts to delay this case grow so that a pattern of delay can begin to be seen,” the judge later added.

Last Friday, Roberts’ attorneys filed a motion to try to get the son of the 2020 Democratic presidential striker to remain in contempt of court, repeatedly refusing to ignore a financial documents filing order.

Hunter’s conduct is “willful and derogatory,” Roberts’ attorneys argued, urging the Arkansas court to appear in person at a March 13 preventive hearing to explain why the court should not be. to contain in contempt.

According to the documents filed in connection with the demand for paternity and child support, Hunter is the subject of multiple criminal investigations, including a money laundering probe linked to Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.

Hunter was on the board of Burisma for a $ 83,000-a-month profit, while his father was at the forefront of United States politics for Ukraine as vice president, including anti-corruption efforts. .

The former vice president’s son worked at Burisma from 2014 to 2019 despite conflicts of interest and corruption concerns raised by Obama administration officials and others.

Senate Republicans are investigating Bidens’ deal in Ukraine, especially in relation to Burisma.

Hunter has challenged multiple court orders issued by the Arkansas court.