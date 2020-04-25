Hunter Biden still owns ten percent of Chinese firm BHR

Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s second son, still owns a ten percent stake in Chinese company Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), an investment firm he co-founded with Bank of China financing, Peter Schweizer noted. president of the Institute of Government Accountability. , lead contributor to Breitbart News and author of Profiles on Corruption: Abuse of Power by the Progressive Elite in the United States.

In episode 17 of Drill Down, titled “Hunter Biden’s China Fortune,” Schweizer noted that Hunter Biden has not broken away from BHR despite his father’s presidential campaign.

“The idea that Hunter could still take advantage of the Chinese government if his father becomes president remains an incredible potential (interest) conflict,” Schweizer noted. “A conflict that seems even more troubling when Joe Biden continues to dismiss China as a geopolitical threat.”

Hunter Biden’s attorney said his client resigned from BHR’s board of directors, issuing a letter to that effect through the Washington Post. In September 2019, Schweizer highlighted the Washington Post’s widespread omissions in reporting on Hunter Biden’s foreign trade relations during his father’s vice presidency.

Glenn Kessler of the Washington Post framed the letter in response to “People of Trump,” omitting any mention of Hunter Biden’s permanent ownership stake in BHR.

Schweizer said: “Biden’s lawyer claims that his client resigned and that he has drawn up a document from Hunter’s Chinese company that said a lot. It may be. But Hunter’s attorney did not address the most important issue: the fact that Hunter still owns a piece of the Chinese company, called BHR. “

“(BHR) is an investment vehicle funded by the Chinese government, which has made bids for a minimum amount of two-five-billion dollars,” Schweizer added, “and Hunter Biden has a share of the ten for cent of capital. “

