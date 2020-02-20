[hunter-schafer-spills-on-jules’-foreseeable-future-on-‘euphoria’]

Hunter Schafer is opening up about the new period of Euphoria.

The 21-year-old actress shared what she thinks is in keep for her character Jules and how it is really comparable to her have story.

“I know she has goals, [many of] which she said in the to start with episode. Which is just what I did in a way: escaping to New York, and functioning or interning in style,” Hunter spelled out to V Journal.

She ongoing, “That was [part of the character] right before I was even solid, so it was genuinely freaky to see that composed into the script. So, I come to feel like which is unquestionably her route.”

