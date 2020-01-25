Hunters find skeletal remains of a missing Louisiana man, authorities say

Photo: KNOE

WINNSBORO, La. (AP) – Louisiana authorities identified skeletal remains found by a hunter in November as those of a man who has been missing since 2012.

An analysis of the remains was consistent with the DNA of Richland Parish-based Joshua Berry, which the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab confirmed to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office earlier this week.

A man hunting north of Baskin discovered the bones about half a mile from Berry’s truck the day after he was reported missing seven years earlier, Sheriff Kevin Cobb said in a Thursday press release.

The 35-year-old’s car was found left in the woods 21 kilometers from his home when the driver’s doors were open, the ignition keys and front seat were down, The Monroe News Star reported. His belongings were still inside, the sheriff announced at the time.

His parents told the news agencies that they don’t think their son left on his own initiative. The authorities have found no obvious signs of a foul in the area.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that it will investigate new evidence that may emerge.