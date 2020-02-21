[hunters’-jerrika-hinton-on-nazi-searching-and-irrespective-of-whether-dwelling-very-well-seriously-is-the-finest-revenge]

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy may well try to remember Jerrika Hinton as Stephanie Edwards, the intensely driven resident who bowed out of the show in 2017, immediately after appearing in a staggering 111 episodes. She’s had a several work opportunities since, like roles in Servant and on Listed here And Now, but has genuinely produced her mark with Hunters, wherever she plays Millie Malone, an FBI agent who’s been passed around by the establishment. How her character will intersect with Al Pacino and Logan Lerman’s rogue Nazi hunters isn’t evident suitable away on Hunters, but the payoff is really worth the journey.

The A.V. Club talks to Hinton in the online video over about Hunters, Nazi dickheads, and no matter whether dwelling well actually is the ideal revenge.