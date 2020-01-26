Hunters squeezed 80 snakes into Florida’s Python Bowl

We have another winner in the annual competition of your dreams – your very, very bad dreams.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a press release that more than 750 people from 20 states had appeared at the Python Bowl 2020 in Florida and caught 80 of the giant invasive snakes.

The main winner of the 10-day competition is Mike Kimmel, who caught eight Burmese pythons, the commission said on Saturday. Its price was an off-road vehicle Tracker 570 Off Road.

One candidate, Tom Rahill, caught both the longest, a 12-foot, 7.3-inch animal, and the heaviest, a 62-pounder. He won $ 4,000 for his efforts.

Florida hosts the competition every year to get a grip on the non-toxic constrictor. Conservationists say the reptiles, estimated at tens of thousands in the Everglades, pose a threat to local wildlife.

For example, in areas where the pythons are longest, according to the US Geological Survey, raccoon populations decreased by more than 99% from 1997 to 2012.

The Burmese python is one of the most troubling invasive species in the state and, according to the USGS, can be found in more than 1,000 square miles in southern Florida.

If you’ve missed your chance to show off your snake fencing skills in competition, relax. It is legal to hunt pythons on private land at any time with the landowner’s permission, the FWC said, and the commission will even teach you how to do it.