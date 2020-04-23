Hurling mourns Oliver Gough, the previous man to acquire senior All-Irelands with two various counties

Oliver Gough, the past gentleman to acquire senior All-Ireland hurling titles with two different counties, has died.

Born in Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, Gough received medals with Wexford in 1955 and 1956, the final time the county received back-to-again titles.

He later on won a third title with Kilkenny in 1963.

A go early in existence to Goresbridge in Wexford meant he hurled and performed soccer with Gorey Emmets, actively playing small in the two codes for his adopted county.

He afterwards hurled for Ferns St Aidan’s and Rathnure.

Gough came onto the Wexford senior panel at 19 for the duration of the 1955 campaign, scoring a objective and the stage from correct-50 % ahead at a critical stage of the Leinster closing replay gain above Kilkenny.

He then came on as sub in the All-Eire final get around Galway.

In an interview past yr with the Irish Examiner, Gough advised PM O’Sullivan how the wins in Wexford colors sat with his Kilkenny father.

“The initially working day I hurled senior with Wexford, for that replay, Father was property for the weekend from the Military. And he was there in the hall when I was heading out in the early morning to satisfy up with the team. He stopped me, and he gave me a hug, and he stated: ‘Today’s a excellent day for me’.

“I said: ‘Why?’ He claimed: ‘I just cannot eliminate.’ He created it as very simple as that.”

Gough was also a sub in the 1956 earn about Cork.

In Billy Rackard’s No Hurling at the Dairy Door (1996) guide, regret is expressed that Gough didn’t get far more starts in the Wexford jersey.

A natural midfielder, Oliver Gough was worthy of a spot on any crew in the nation. Owing to the strength in just about every situation of that Wexford team, a long term position was not discovered for him. It was a tragedy to see a player of his talent seated on the subs bench.

In the adhering to decades he moved to Dublin for get the job done and began hurling with Móindearg, the Kilkenny-oriented club in the funds. That brought him onto a Kilkenny Exiles collection and in 1962 the complete Kilkenny panel, coming on as sub versus Wexford.

And in 1963, he arrived as sub at centre-ahead in Kilkenny’s All-Eire final gain about Waterford.

Gough also won the Poc Fada and was a scratch golfer from 1970 to 1985, earning the very last 16 of the British Beginner Open in 1970.

On this week’s Irish Examiner GAA podcast, Wexford’s 1996 All-Ireland winner Tom Dempsey paid tribute to Gough.

“He was not only a excellent hurler, and a fantastic Wexford man, but an absolute gentleman. We are a poorer county now, no doubt about that.”

May well he relaxation in peace.

Read PM O’Sullivan’s 2019 interview with Oliver Gough listed here.