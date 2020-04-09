Hurling Palms: Damien Hayes – ‘I utilised a 32-inch hurley. The lads were being laughing at me but I received 2-6 from play’

They explain to me at residence that I have major fingers for my size – my dad and mom generally notify me I have my grandfather’s arms, and now with all the handwashing for the coronavirus they’re in all probability even additional swollen.

I was constantly pretty blessed with my palms. I under no circumstances broke a bone in possibly of them.

The only point that ever transpired to me in my time taking part in was an injuries to the child finger on my still left hand – a male tackled me and pulled it out of area. For months and weeks it was hanging down, I experienced to hurl with a strap on the finger.

I should have taken some time out but I did not want to and finally it arrived proper. I was incredibly lucky, even though, by no means to have a crack.

My hands are really powerful from doing work on the farm – I never ever did workouts for them due to the fact I was cleaning sheds, driving stakes, forking silage, constructing stone partitions, going sheep, dosing cattle, all of that.

It is a funny matter to say, but farming energy is distinctive to health and fitness center power, and that is where by I received a whole lot of it.

Lifting pounds in the health club will make you powerful, clearly, but if you are pushing, pulling, twisting, lifting things on a farm all day you are performing exercises all the muscle tissues you will will need for hurling.

Was there a certain age I considered I was finding to grips with the hurley? That is a superior dilemma, simply because I see my young lad Eanna now, who’s 6, and in the very last 6 months he’s really in a position to strike the ball.

I was 8 or 9 when the serious craze for the video game received to me and I commenced to actually like it – to select the hurley up every day and go out to the wall and hit the ball off the wall for ages. I’d be mounting it and hitting it, pretending I was Joe Cooney.

I obtained my hurleys from Francis Larkin, of TJ Larkin Hurls of Killimor. I went for a extremely small hurley – never past a 34, and I could get a craze for a 33 or a 32 hurley.

The one particular detail I beloved about utilizing a tiny hurley was that my placing was always improved.

I in no way liked a hurley that was as well hefty, I went for a medium pounds, and Francis, who’s a superior friend of mine, generally designed really good hurleys. He generally experienced wonderful ash.

I don’t forget successful a county closing a person time in opposition to Loughrea and I used a 32 inch hurley.

The lads were laughing at me but I bought 2-6 from perform the exact same day. It’s quite hard to hook a incredibly quick hurley and my hanging was incredibly precise with a shorter stick.

A person point I generally had to do ahead of a activity was to set on a model new grip on a hurley —every match, just to make sure my grip on the adhere would be perfect in the recreation itself.

Gamers I’d admire? I’m a substantial Patrick Horgan lover, I just imagine the guy is unquestionably outstanding – frees, flicks, scores.

In my possess time participating in I’d like to have had Ken McGrath’s hands, but I believe Patrick Horgan’s talent amounts are superb.

Padraic Maher of Tipperary is a excellent gentleman to catch a ball and leave it off, Tony Kelly of Clare, Diarmuid O’Keeffe in Wexford – those people are other men I really admire.

