Huron shooting leaves dead Coalinga teen, Fresno County Sheriff’s office says

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A teenager was shot dead outside a Huron apartment complex just before midnight Friday, and now detectives from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the gunman.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies said Huron police found 19-year-old Joel Aguiniga dead on the ground near Chestnut Park in Giffen and Palmer just before midnight.

They say Aguiniga is from Coalinga, but is known to stay in this part of Huron.

Detectives have not identified any suspects or reason for the shooting, but they are now interviewing possible witnesses and looking for evidence in the area.

If you have any information on this matter, please contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide anonymous information that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867 or fill out the form below.

