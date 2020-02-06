Hurricane Damien heads for warnings of devastating wind tides in Washington

The residents of the Western Australian region of Pilbara are encouraged to prepare for destructive winds and possible flooding from a severe tropical cyclone.

A tropical low before the Kimberley has developed into tropical cyclone Damien, the third tropical cyclone in the state this year.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects it to hit the Pilbara coast between Port Hedland and Onslow tomorrow as a strong Category 4 tropical cyclone.

Cyclone Damien is racing north of Washington and is expected to be hit tomorrow. (Nine)

Destructive winds with gusts of up to 150 km / h can develop this evening, which will continue to increase tomorrow – up to 230 km / h – near the cyclone center.

Unusually high tides can also lead to severe flooding on the coast between Dampier and Wallal.

The total amount of precipitation near the cyclone path could exceed 300 mm, according to the office.

Residents of cities in the Pilbara between Port Hedland and Mardie, including Karratha and Dampier, are encouraged to organize emergency supplies such as first aid kits, flashlights, portable radios, spare batteries, food and water.

The locals are already in preparation mode and dispose of the supermarkets with important things like bread, milk and toilet paper. Bottled water and meat are also very much in demand.

Major mining, oil and gas companies are located in both Port Hedland and Karratha.

The tropical cyclone Veronica, also classified as Category 4, caused significant damage and disruption to mining in Port Hedland last year.

Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue Metals Group suffered losses as a result of the closure of the port and local flooding.

The local port authority announced that it had initiated the second stage of its cyclone response plan for the ports of Ashburton, Dampier and Port Hedland.

“This requires extensive communication with service providers, port users and operators regarding possible port evacuations,” the Pilbara Ports Authority said in a statement.

The office also warns that parts of inland southern Washington will be at increased risk of fire for the rest of the week due to the hot and windy conditions.

Warnings have been issued for areas such as the Central Wheatbelt and the Great Southern region.

Perth had its hottest day in five years and the hottest February day since 1997 on Tuesday, with mercury reaching 42.7 ° C.

A possible thunderstorm is forecast for Friday.