hurricane-flooded-musashikosugi-plunges-in-kanto-position-of-prime-sites-to-dwell

The Musashikosugi district in Kanagawa Prefecture plunged in this year’s rankings of most appealing spots to dwell in the Kanto area, a personal survey showed Tuesday.

Perceptions of Musashikosugi, which has many luxury significant-increase condominiums, seem to have worsened after the place suffered flooding thanks to powerful Hurricane Hagibis in October.

In the position, Musashikosugi dropped to 20th spot from ninth past yr and sixth in 2018, according to Recruit Sumai Firm Ltd., which runs the Suumo authentic estate facts web-site.

The study lined Tokyo and the 4 neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba and Ibaraki.

The top a few districts ended up unchanged, in the identical purchase for the third straight year. Yokohama topped the list, followed by the Ebisu district of Tokyo ranking second and Kichijoji, also in the money, in third place.

The on-line study, conducted in January, received responses from seven,000 men and women aged involving 20 and 49 dwelling in the five Kanto prefectures.