Hurricane Force winch pound UK and Europe, upend travel

Storm Ciara hit Britain and Northern Europe yesterday with hurricane strengths and heavy rains. He stopped flights and trains and churned the sea and closed the ports. Football games, farmers’ markets and cultural events were canceled when the authorities asked millions of people to stay in the house and not keep falling branches.

The storm, named by the British weather agency Met Office, caused huge gusts that reached 150 km / h in the northern Welsh village of Aberdaron and 138 km / h in the Welsh town of Capel Curig. It is believed that a British Airways aircraft on a conventional airliner made the fastest flight ever from New York to London.

The violent winds powered a Boeing 747-436 to complete the 3,500-mile transatlantic trip from New York to London in just 4 hours and 56 minutes. They landed 102 minutes earlier and reached a top speed of 1327kmh. Two Virgin Airlines flights also crossed the Atlantic, with all three breaking the previous subsonic record from New York to London of 5 hours and 13 minutes, according to Flightradar24.

Waves crash over the harbor wall of a lighthouse when storm Ciara hits Newhaven on the south coast of England. Trains, flights and ferries have been canceled in the UK and parts of Europe. Photo / AP

Storm surges have dissolved on the beaches and on the rocks and in the cement docks. The Met Office issued 190 flood warnings and urged people not to try to drive flooded streets. Residents of the city of Appleby-in-Westmorland in north-west England fought to protect their homes when the Eden River burst its banks.

Three people were injured after a pub roof partially collapsed in the city of Perth in central Scotland on Saturday evening.

At least 10 rail companies in the UK have warned that they are not allowed to travel, while almost 20 other passengers have to expect considerable delays. The strong winds damaged electrical wiring and dirty train tracks with broken branches and other waste, including a family trampoline.

London’s Heathrow Airport and several airlines combined their flights on Sunday to reduce the number of flights canceled by high winds. British Airways offered to rebook customers for domestic and European flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. Virgin Airlines has canceled some flights.

A view of a flooded street in Appleby-in-Westmorland in Cumbria when Storm Ciara hits the United Kingdom. Photo / AP

Lufthansa Airlines announced that there would be numerous cancellations and delays starting on Sunday afternoon, which would run until at least Tuesday morning. The airline plans to continue the long-haul flights at its main location in Frankfurt. Eurowings, a budget subsidiary of Lufthansa, canceled most flights for the duration of the storm.

Brussels Airport also experienced delays or cancellations.

Two huge harbors on either side of the English Channel, Dover in England and Calais in France, ceased operations amid high waves. Ferries have been canceled everywhere in the region, including in the turbulent Irish and North Seas.

The Humber Bridge in Northern England was also closed. Their website states that the massive bridge has only been completely closed for the second time.

Queen Elizabeth II did not visit the church in Sandringham due to high winds.

In addition to the weather problems, heavy snowfall was forecast for Monday in some parts of the UK.

An estimated 10,000 households, farms and businesses have been supplied with electricity in Ireland. The national weather agency Met Eireann warned that a combination of high tide, high seas and stormy conditions, particularly in the west and northwest, has created a significant risk of coastal flooding.

In northern France, too, strong winds knocked out the electricity. The Paris authorities warned residents and tourists to stay in the house for their own safety. Parks and cemeteries in Lille and the surrounding towns were closed when strong winds cracked heavy branches. Open air markets closed early.

Luxembourg and the German city of Cologne announced that all schoolchildren could stay at home on Monday to avoid traveling in dangerous conditions.

A car drove past a fallen tree yesterday in Kolding, Denmark, after storm Ciara struck Great Britain and Northern Europe with storm winds and heavy rains. Photo / AP

In Germany, where the storm is known as “Sabine”, the national rail operator Deutsche Bahn canceled long-distance trains to particularly vulnerable destinations, including Emden and Norddeich in north-western Germany, the northern city of Kiel and the North Sea island of Sylt.

“We have learned from previous storms that it is better not to bring trains to critical regions at all,” said Deutsche Bahn spokesman Achim Stauss. “We want to avoid trains getting stuck between the stations.”

Teams of railroad workers fanned out chainsaws to remove fallen trees that blocked the tracks.

In Denmark, meteorologists warned of possible hurricane winds on late Sunday and flights from Copenhagen were canceled. The Danish authorities warned motorists against crossing large bridges, including the Great Belt Bridge, which connects the eastern and western parts of Denmark.

The storm was also to hit the coast of southern Norway and hit the southern and western parts of Sweden.

In the world of sports, dozens of soccer games, horse racing, rugby games, and other events have been canceled, including the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Ham. A 10 km run in London, in which 25,000 participants were expected to take part, was also canceled.

For safety reasons, the Dutch football association canceled all games in the top league on Sunday, as did the two largest football leagues in Belgium, the Jupiler Pro League and the Proximus League. A German soccer league game between title challenger Borussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne was also canceled.

A competitor wearing a onesie is fighting storm winds during the Dutch Headwind Cycling Championships on the storm barrier Oosterscheldekering, south-west Netherlands. Photo / AP

In the Netherlands, an intrepid group of cyclists took advantage of the wild conditions to take part in the Dutch championships in headwind cycling.

The participants drove an 8.5 km long course along the coast of the South Zealand province. Blown by the wind, blinded by the sand of the nearby beaches, the cyclists tried to stay upright.

“I survived, but it’s very difficult,” said 56-year-old Hans Deting, whose right hand is dripping with blood after being blown off his bike.

“This is a bucket list thing,” said driver Edwin van Gaalen as he leaned against his handlebar and gasped after he was done.

Ultimately, the storm winds became too strong even for this macho event. The organizers ended the race early after 250 of the 300 drivers had finished the race.

– AP