SYDNEY – A powerful tropical cyclone collided with Fiji’s South Pacific island on Wednesday, witnesses said, destroying buildings and causing damage to Suva, the capital, forcing a population to take evacuation coronavirus.

Hurricane Harold, its strength in the top five category, passed through southern Fiji around noon, leveling homes and snapping communications links to the archipelago, enforcing curves in movement to revive the virus.

“We’ve seen reports of injuries,” Vasiti Soko, director of the National Disaster Management Office, said by phone.

“In terms of the number, as well as the severity, of the injuries, it is not yet reliable.”

There were no immediate reports of deaths, but about 10 houses in Suva were reported destroyed, Soko added.

Flooded streets, wild winds and ruined buildings in the main Suva country home featured unspecified video images and photos spread on social media.

Emergency officials are scrambling to meet the southern island of Kapavu, after communications damaged the storm, Soko added.

The storm has cut a path to the Pacific, which is on high alert for an outbreak of influenza-like virus that has infected 1.4 million people worldwide and killed 82,000.

Although Fiji had only 15 infections and no deaths, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama has banned unnecessary gatherings of more than 20 people, among other curves.

Bainimarama urged all Fijians to stay indoors unless told to evacuate.

“Our evacuation centers are safe, they are sanitized and monitored to ensure they do not exceed capacity,” he said in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Those who are under quarantine because of the threat of coronavirus will not mix with others.”

The storm, which killed dozens in the Solomon Islands before destroying buildings in Vanuatu, is expected to reach Tonga within days, weather forecasters said. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)