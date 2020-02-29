hurricanes-blow-away-sunwolves

NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND – Winger Kobus van Wyk scored three attempts and fullback Chase Tiatia included two Saturday as the Wellington-based Hurricanes pummeled the Sunwolves 62-15.

Immediately after conceding the to start with consider of the Tremendous Rugby match after only 4 minutes, the Hurricanes ran in 10 attempts and gained a bonus-level acquire.

The Hurricanes improved to 3-one, moving into second place in the New Zealand Meeting as the season’s fifth spherical progresses.

The Sunwolves, now one-three, had been beaten 64-five — 10 attempts to one particular — by the Queensland Reds previous weekend and facial area challenging matches in Australia versus the ACT Brumbies and defending winner Crusaders around the next two weeks.

“When we had ball in hand we had been pretty fantastic, but the obstacle is maintaining it,” explained Sunwolves co-captain Jake Schatz. “The Hurricanes are a high-quality outfit and you simply cannot find the money for to give them the ball.”

The Hurricanes looked a very little bit rusty at initial Saturday, coming off a bye and they authorized the Sunwolves to score first via lock Michael Stolberg. The Sunwolves continue to led, 10-7, following 19 minutes.

But Tiatia scored two times and Van Wyk as soon as before halftime when the Hurricanes led 28-10. The next 50 percent was mainly one-way visitors as flanker Vaea Fifita, facilities Vince Aso and Ngnai Laumape and winger Ben Lam were in a position to run freely and build tries from all pieces of the discipline.

“We’ve acquired some quite freakish athletes out there,” Hurricanes captain T.J. Perenara explained. “You see Ngani, Vince, (Ben) Lam, Vaea. When those people boys get going it’s quite challenging to end.

“The much more we can get these boys in room and open it up for the rest of us the better it is.”

The video game opened up in the next fifty percent as the Hurricanes piled on 34 points. Wan Wyk experienced his hat trick following 56 minutes and Laumape and Aso each scored to reward their before playmaking attempts.

Siosaia Fifita designed up for some of his skipped tackles with a Sunwolves consolation consider in the 66th minute. But it was a working day to neglect.

The Hurricanes ran for 748 meters to 208 by the Sunwolves, beating 35 defenders to 11 and making 18 offloads to just four by the readers.

On protection, the Sunwolves skipped 35 of their 109 deal with tries.

“When the boys get likely, they’re challenging to stop,” Perenara said.