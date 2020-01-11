Hurricanes have shut down Coyotes behind Petr Mrazek

Loading...

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – Petr Mrazek made this closure easy. He also just made it sound.

Mrazek stopped 32 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes scored two goals in 63 seconds in the second round to defeat the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 on Friday night.

The Carolina goalkeeper certified his teammates that they had done a good job and limited Arizona’s ability to shoot from a distance.

“It was a really solid game for everyone,” said Mrazek after his third season. “I could see every puck from anywhere, so everyone did a good job.”

Warren Foegele scored the first goal for Carolina, and Lucas Wallmark and Martin Necas struck just over a minute apart when the Hurricanes won their second game in a row, beating their hosts from seven games 4-2.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Mrazek’s exclusion was more difficult than it looked. Carolina played a strong first period when Foegele scored 14:20 in the game, but the coyotes had some chance of scoring in the second period.

But Mrazek always looked like he was one step ahead of the Arizona shooters, and he rarely gave up a rebound after the first shot.

In other games

Red Wings 3, Senators 2 (SO)

Penguins 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

