Rockfield Studios, the famed Monmouthshire recording studio, is to be immortalised in film.

The studio was made use of by Rush for the recording of the two A Farewell to Kings and Hemispheres, by Peter Hammill for 1973’s Chameleon In The Shadow Of The Evening and 1975’s Nadir’s Large Chance, and by Van der Graaf Generator for Godbluff and Nevertheless Lifetime.

Hawkwind recorded several albums at the household studio, such as 1975’s famous Warrior On The Edge Of Time even though Queen recorded A Night time At The Opera there.

Rockfield: The Studio On The Farm will have its planet premiere at the once-a-year South By SouthWest music function in Austin Texas on March 16. You can check out a trailer for the movie below.

The film has been directed by Hannah Berryman, who built the BBC documentary The Brick In The Wall Children about the schoolchildren who highlighted on Pink Floyd’s 1979 Quantity One single One more Brick In The Wall Part 2, and centres all-around Kingsley and Charles Ward, the brothers who transformed their farmhouse into the world’s 1st household studio.

Other noteworthy artists from the rock earth to use Rockfield contain Robert Plant (1982’s Images At Eleven) Judas Priest (1976’s Sad Wings Of Future), Clannad (1987’s Sirius), Budgie (who recorded most of their classic 70s albums at Rockfield), Motorhead (1979’s On Parole) and Black Sabbath (1992’s Dehumanizer).

Much more not too long ago the studio has been utilised by Coldplay, The Stone Roses, Oasis, Simple Minds, Manioc Street Preachers, The Charlatans and several a lot more.

Rockfield: The Studio On The Farm options interviews with Dave Brock, Robert Plant, Ozzy Osbourne, Chris Martin, Jim Kerr, The Stone Roses, Tim Burgess and extra.

Specifics of the film’s much more general release will adhere to.