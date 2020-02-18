[Hurry Limbaugh: Trump Instructed Me to ‘Never Apologize’ for Pete Buttigieg ‘Gay Guy’ Remarks]

Rush Limbaugh claimed that President Donald Trump a short while ago identified as him and encouraged him to “never apologize” for his disparaging reviews about Pete Buttigieg becoming gay.

Critics accused Limbaugh of homophobia previous week right after the conservative radio host advised that Buttigieg’s homosexuality will be a liability in the 2020 election since “Mr. Man Donald Trump” will “have fun” contrasting himself with the “37-year-previous gay male.” The outrage came soon immediately after Trump bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Limbaugh at the State of the Union immediately after he was diagnosed with lung most cancers.

On Sunday, Buttigieg responded to Limbaugh’s feedback by declaring “I am not heading to just take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh.” Limbaugh reacted to that on Monday by declaring “he’s on the map since of me. At no time have I lectured Mayor Pete.”

That’s when Limbaugh claimed that the president gave him a simply call:

“I have got the White Household non-public amount in my telephone, so when the White Household calls, it suggests there on my mobile phone. it’s uncanny. He calls when I am times away from commencing a medical technique. And I had to inform physicians, ‘You’ve received to give me a 50 percent-hour, the president’s contacting.’ ‘OK, we’ll wait around a half-hour.’ Then I informed the White House, ‘Look, I’ve acquired a medical process in 10 minutes. Can you have the president connect with me back in 35?’ And they did. So, he called back again, and he mentioned ‘Rush, I just got to convey to you one thing. In no way apologize, really do not at any time.’ I mentioned for I reported, ‘For what?’ Nicely, I had no thought this issue experienced even bubbled up.”

Limbaugh went on to bash the media, and to say the authentic explanation for the outrage is mainly because “they imagine a good deal of people today didn’t know that [Buttigieg] is homosexual,” and he “revealed” it.

“I think which is what they are seriously mad about, that I even stated it,” Limbaugh said. He also figured that this was how critics made the decision to hit back at him for acquiring the Medal of Freedom.

Hear earlier mentioned, by using The Hurry Limbaugh Present.

[H/T Media Matters]