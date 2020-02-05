Hurt, Hope and Mars by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Hurt doesn’t last. Even if the condition that caused a pain response is permanent, the pain disappears, new things come in, attention shifts. This is the message of hope that is given to you thanks to a sweet moonriine between the impulsive Rammaan and march in the passing sign of Sagittarius.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). You really don’t have to deal with negativity. There is no point. You can do more to neutralize the situation by letting love flow through your heart than you can do by eliminating situations.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Usually your to-do list is a great thing to keep up with, not just today, because you might be discouraged by the mountain it is. Anyway, you will handle many things faster than you could write.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). One way to look at it is that they want what you want or not. If they don’t do that, you won’t gain much by having them as a customer. Extend the principle to all relationships.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). That revolving, centrifugal ride at the fair may be fun in the beginning, but if you hold on too long, you will get sick. The same applies to circular thinking processes. Recognize when you are inside and get out before things become toxic.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Some things seem like good ideas in the dark and terrible ideas in the light of the day. That is why artists try to view things in many different exposures. You are the artist of your life.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Consider last year’s ‘Game of Thrones’ final. The characters who endured the war and the drama were not the most powerful, although many were smart and wise. There is little more valuable to you than a clear thought.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). You fear that if you put more effort into what you are good at, you will stand out in a way that is difficult to manage. This prevents you from moving forward. Create courage. The attention does not come in one go.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). One person, place or thing is not inherently more important than another person, place or thing. People make it that way. People’s attention is a gift of significance. Use this.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Your feelings can deplete your energy or give you more energy to work with. You will manage them very well today, in the direction of a healthy flow.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). There are many things you can lose in life, including relationships, jobs, and possessions. That is why the things that cannot be taken from you are so wonderful of you. To celebrate.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). For you there is great excitement and pride in achieving something difficult. You choose your activities accordingly. If it is not difficult enough, continue.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). There is so much talk about mindfulness and in general consciousness seems to be the way of evolution. And yet your mind is already an expert in things you don’t have to worry about. Trust this.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 30). If there is one thing to keep repeating this solar return, it is an investigation into your whims. The mix of curiosity, impulse and action will lead you time and time again. Ongoing battles come to a successful end in March. Your new team will meet in April. June involves the exchange of promises. Scorpio and Aries love you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 13, 30, 2 and 18.

APOTROPAIC WALL: The object is bent like a boomerang and made from the tusk of a hippo. There are pictures engraved in it, the same ones appear again and again – a strange dwarf, a pregnant hippo with a knife, lions, beetles, snakes and demons for example. This is the apotropic staff of the Egyptian ritual that is usually used between 1975 BC. until 1640 BC. in a period called the “Middle Kingdom”.

For most of human history, childbirth has been a risky affair, often with a 50/50 chance of death for mother, child, or both. Modern science has significantly reduced the risk with amazing technologies and simple actions such as hand washing before a patient is touched, a practice that has been used by doctors for over 200 years. Before, it was magic, prayers, and rituals that people watched in the hope of a good result for a new life.

The apotropic wands of the Middle Kingdom were used to create a circle of protection around mother and child to ward off death and evoke the spirits of vitality. Of course there are occasions when one would hope not to be alive, for example in the case of being buried. Interestingly, archaeologists have buried Egyptians with the wand broken in two, as if they wanted to reverse the mission for the sleeping dead.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Christian Bale’s ability to transform his body and disappear into a character has created an impressive eclectic mix of film roles. True to its astrological nature (Bale’s birth sun, Mercury and Jupiter are all in philanthropic Aquarius), the Academy Award-winning actor spends his time and money on Green Peace and the World Wide Fund for Nature.

