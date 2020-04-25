Husband Richard Pusey was arrested at the home of the crime

The home of Richard Pusey, the Porsche driver in the police station on the Melbourne Eastern Freeway, was abused.

His wife has been hurt by several longtime complaints in response to the scandal, with her husband moving into custody.

The castle door of the church is Mr. Pusey’s $ 3 million Fitzroy was humiliated and humiliated early this morning – with the word ‘death’ published.

Mr Pusey cut the pill and cut it off with Anne’s wife. Officers remained there for about 20 minutes and continued to guard his street today.

(Ninth) Richard Pusey, Porsche’s driver is believed to have flown in a car crash in Melbourne’s Southern District that killed four people. (AAP)

Mr Pusey was transferred to custody of the Melbourne assessment Prison, after he heard in court that he had been detained by dead police officers.

Three days after the crash, investigators have not been able to file the Mohinder Singh Bajwa motorcycle complaint.

He is staying in a hostel, and police will investigate if he has ever been involved in drugs.

Kevin King, Joshua Prestney, Lynette Taylor and Glen Humphris were all killed in the line of duty. (First President Victoria)

Mr Pusey, 41, was pulled over for allegedly speeding at 140km / h and police said he showed off good ice and cannabis on the East Freeway on Wednesday.

He was pacing on the side of the road, when a patrol car approached four officers in his Porsche 911.

One of them, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, could be heard crying out for help beyond Mr.’s style. Pusey was photographed in the fall.

The family of Constable Josh Prestney released a new photo of him. (CONTINUED) The family of Constable Josh Prestney provided a picture of his exit at the police station. (Presented)

She said that he had gone and said to her: “Where are you going. It’s amazing.”

“I just want to go home and have my sushi and you have f —– my f ——,” Mr Pusey told Senior Constable Lynette Taylor continue to help, the Melbourne Tower has been told.

The officer and his former classmates, Senior Constables Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney, were killed at the station, with Mr Pusey said to be on the run.

The red office at the Flinters Street Station was compared to four police officers who died after standing in a car on the side of Melbourne Street. (AAP Image / Michael Dodge)

Andrew Prestney today honors his son Josh, 28, who was killed months after graduating from police academy.

“My family has been devastated lately. It’s a pain not to be lost. I lost my son, my best friend. We will find a way out,” he wrote.

“I urge everyone to not be concerned about the negativity surrounding this.

“Take the good out of it. Make sure men and women are always in the blue for you.”