Husband serenades his wife in moving videos as she fights brain cancer

Charlotte, N.C. – You don’t have to listen too long to notice that something special is happening. The newlyweds Ray and Roslyn Singleton are on a journey they never expected but found a way to hug each other.

“Cancer is a blessing to me because I can tell people that it will be fine no matter what it is,” Roslyn told WSOC.

Roslyn noticed changes in her health when she served in the Navy in 2008. By 2013, before she’d ever met Ray, she had received her first diagnosis.

“The first lap was more aggressive,” she said. “The tumor was the size of an orange.”

By 2016, when the couple first met, Roslyn was cancer free and by 2018 the two were married. Then came October 2019.

“I wasn’t expecting it to come back because I was young and taking care of myself,” said Roslyn. “I don’t eat pork. I said, ‘I’m fine.'”

The cancer came back.

During her trip, Ray used his love of music to encourage and calm his wife.

He made an adorable video for her when she was sitting in the waiting room a few weeks ago to make her smile.

“I was nervous and bored,” said Ray. “When she comes out, I don’t know if she can see it, but I want to do something for her that will make her smile after her head is cut open.”

It did a lot more.

“It got into the shadow room,” he said. “You have 17 million followers on Instagram and it went absolutely crazy. It went crazy!”

The song in Ray’s homage comes from the artist Daniel Caesar, nominated by Grammy. His management team contacted the couple and told him how his video inspired him. From there they also invited to the international music festival Coachella.

“I have told my pastor and God in front of many people that I am with her through illness and health, and that is only part of it,” said Ray.

The couple has a long way to go as Roslyn continues the treatments, but they console themselves when they know they are together.

“It’s like now, he just – he makes it all right,” said Roslyn.