Husker DB Tony Butler moves into last season National sport

Another senior from Nebraska is leaving the program.

Defender Tony Butler has been on the NCAA transfer portal since Friday morning, which Butler has confirmed on social media.

– Tony Butler (@ jetz1017), January 24, 2020

Butler, 6-foot-2 and £ 200, was a reserve defensive at Travis Fischer’s secondary level and appeared in four games in 2019, mostly in specialist teams.

The butler from Lakewood, Ohio, has already completed his bachelor’s degree and can change with immediate authorization.

He is a two-time All-Big Ten academic member.

Butler played in 27 career games for Nebraska and recorded a total of three duels.

NU now has 85 well-known scholarship holders according to the Journal Star count. The program can accept up to two more scholarship holders as part of its 2020 class and could also put the new linebacker Isaac Gifford on a scholarship at the beginning of the fall semester so that the scholarship ranks are more busy before the start of September.

Butler is the third senior in 2020 to leave the team in the past few days. He joins out-line player Pernell Jefferson (who is also currently on the transfer portal) and offensive lineman John Raridon, who has decided to end his career a year earlier.

