Husker football player Dylan Jorgensen enters transfer portal | National sport

Nebraska red shirt newcomer Dylan Jorgensen entered his name on the transfer portal, as the Journal Star found out.

A graduate of Lincoln Southwest, Jorgensen started the 2019 season as Nebraska’s starting kicker, but appeared in only two games in red shirting. He was responsible for the opening game against South Alabama and was the first real Husker newcomer since Andy Janovich in 2012. Jorgensen made all four PAT attempts against the jaguars and had a touchback in six kickoffs.

The next week in Colorado, Jorgensen recorded touchbacks on each of his two kickoffs. But he dealt with injuries after that and didn’t play for the rest of the season.

As an outstanding player in the U.S. Southwest, Jorgensen was recognized by the Journal Star in 2018 as a first team super-state player. Jorgensen linked 7 of 11 field goals and all 29 of his PAT attempts to help the Silver Hawks achieve a 7-3 record and a 1-2 success in a state playoff appearance. He also booted 36 of his 48 touchback kickoffs, averaging more than 36 yards per punt.

With Jorgensen in the portal, Nebraska now has five kickers on the program: More than Barret Pickering, Junior Matt Waldoch, red shirt newcomer Gabe Heins and Iowa Western Transfer Chase Contreraz. Tyler Crawford of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, also announced on Sunday via Twitter that he would join the Huskers as a preferred companion.