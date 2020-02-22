[husker-ol-coach-austin-states-‘savvy,-mature’-corcoran-can-perform-several-positions-farniok-to-cross-coach]

If there’s one spot Nebraska has the form of depth mentor Scott Frost and firm imagine, it’s on the offensive line.

The Huskers have 17 scholarship linemen on the roster and all but a person will take component in spring ball.

With that kind of depth, combined with the big actual physical challenge introduced to any freshman aiming to see the subject, it’s just about type of silly to ponder ideal off the bat regardless of whether freshman and early enrollee Turner Corcoran could make a push for participating in time this slide.

Then all over again, Corcoran was one particular of the most sought-after linemen in the region for 2020, pushed towards five-star prospect status for the improved section of a 12 months, and is presently changing to university lifestyle and taking part in winter season conditioning.

Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin has seen the discovering curve firsthand year immediately after and year, and understands better than most the problem in entrance of Corcoran. On Wednesday evening at the Lincoln Soccer Coaches Affiliation clinic, however, Austin advised the Journal Star that Corcoran is off to a great commence in his just-starting NU profession.

“He’s excellent. Wise kid. He’s acclimating properly. He’s doing everything we check with him to do,” Austin mentioned.

Corcoran, a Lawrence, Kansas, native, is detailed at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds. He played still left tackle in large school, but expended a 7 days playing guard at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio final thirty day period and seemed like a natural executing it. With several years in advance, who is aware the place Corcoran in the long run sees the industry to start with in Lincoln, but Austin mentioned everything is probable.

“He can enjoy a number of spots. He can play four spots,” Austin said. “I look at it like center or guard/tackle. He can enjoy four places.”

On a related be aware, Austin reiterated head mentor Scott Frost’s postseason assertion that senior Matt Farniok’s most all-natural posture may be guard relatively than the appropriate tackle place he’s manned the past two seasons.

“He’s likely to cross-practice within,” Austin mentioned of the spring strategy for Farniok.

In that regard at minimum, Corcoran and Farniok are in identical places this spring. They will be between the several that go all-around and engage in various spots.

On Countrywide Signing Day, Frost called Corcoran “just as great of an offensive lineman as I observed on tape in the total country” and “a cornerstone for this recruiting class.”

Corcoran is additional bodily created at this early phase than most of NU’s course of 2019 signees, but he continue to have to make progress, Austin is intrigued to see how fast the lone newcomer in spring ball can settle in between additional seasoned teammates.

“Turner is these kinds of a savvy, mature dude, that for him it is seriously going to be about, ‘Hey, how nicely can you go and assault it, by now understanding all that you know right now,’” Austin explained. “It’s heading to be a minimize-it-loose offer for him. It’s not likely to be a deficiency of know-how. He’s certainly a quick learner and all of that.

“There will come a position in time in a youthful guy’s job in college where they have to cross the threshold of dipping in their toe and just nose-diving into it.”

