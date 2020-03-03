husker-receiver-spielman-usually-takes-momentary-go-away-from-soccer-crew

LINCOLN — JD Spielman is using what Nebraska termed a “temporary absence” from the football system and will probably skip spring techniques.

Husker mentor Scott Frost explained in a press release that Spielman — who has 170 catches, two,546 yards and 15 landing catches in his occupation — went property to loved ones in Minnesota and is anticipated to return for summer conditioning in Could.

“JD Spielman is working with a private health matter currently, and at this time is not envisioned to take part in spring tactics,” Frost explained in the release. “Everyone’s concentration correct now is on JD’s properly-getting and furnishing him with the acceptable guidance.”

In accordance to the university’s registrar’s workplace, Spielman stays enrolled in courses. Spielman did not straight away answer to a request for comment.

The 5-foot-nine, 180-pound senior from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, experienced 49 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns previous year and did not miss a match. More than the study course of his job, Spielman has skipped only three online games when becoming, together with former Husker Stanley Morgan, one particular of the most successful receivers in university historical past.

Frost had high praise for Spielman in December.

“JD has been a phenomenal participant all-around listed here for a long time,” Frost claimed throughout his signing working day press conference. “We’re fortunate to have him back again yet another period. I’m excited to mentor a man who could be the all-time major receiver in Nebraska record and have a piece of that as a coach. I’m definitely amazed with his toughness and what he’s accomplished for his full occupation at Nebraska.”

Spielman is also one particular of the quietest players. He has turned down repeated job interview requests, like for all of the 2019 time. He previous spoke in a postgame push conference in 2018, at Wisconsin, when he caught nine passes for a faculty-document 209 yards.

Teammates have praised his on-field play and lead-by-example design and style. They also confess that Spielman keeps to himself and has large, varied passions outdoors of football, even although his adoptive father is Minnesota Vikings Typical Supervisor Rick Spielman, who attended just about all of Spielman’s online games.

Spielman’s departure — coupled with Jaevon McQuitty’s retirement from the activity, which was also declared Monday — leaves Nebraska with just 4 scholarship receivers for spring techniques: Wan’Dale Robinson, Jamie Nance, Demariyon Houston and Alante Brown. Of that quartet, only Robinson has a catch. Nance and Houston redshirted in 2019, and Brown, who played at a prep college in 2019, enrolled early. Brown and Robinson the two can play operating again, as well.

NU also has returning walk-on Kade Warner, who battled accidents in 2019 but even now experienced eight catches for 101 yards. For his vocation, Warner has 25 catches for 196 yards.