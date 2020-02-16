[husker-redshirt-freshman-wr-darien-chase-in-ncaa-transfer-portal]

Nebraska’s large receiving corps is losing 1 of its younger pieces.

Redshirt freshman Darien Chase, a class of 2019 signee who performed in 4 video games for the Huskers and appeared to be in the mix for actively playing time heading ahead, is in the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Chase mentioned Friday by way of Twitter that his time in the Nebraska software was “wonderful.”

Having said that, “I have missing a lot of household users and I have struggled with mental wellbeing and melancholy for the previous six or seven a long time and these activities place me in a position I can under no circumstances fall to once again, and it is the finest selection for me and my spouse and children for me to transfer closer to property,” he mentioned. “This final decision has been the hardest I’ve at any time experienced to make due to the fact it has almost nothing to do with the system or football, and there is definitely no location like Nebraska, and I’ll normally love GBR and all the appreciate I have gotten just in the previous year.”

A Vancouver, Washington, native, Chase caught just 1 pass for 13 yards in his 4 video games of action in the course of his to start with year on campus. He showed himself to be further more along than fellow freshman receivers De’Mariyon Houston and Jamie Nance — both equally of whom also redshirted with out showing up in a match.

NU added 5 scholarship vast receivers to the blend in the 2020 class and tried out to add a sixth involving the early and late signing dates, proficiently overhauling the area.

The Huskers also made a change in the coaching ranks with the departure of offensive coordinator and large receivers mentor Troy Walters, bringing in Matt Lubick for the identical posture.

Walters was Chase’s key recruiter and one of the causes he still left Union Large in the Pacific Northwest and selected Nebraska more than Utah, Boise State and other folks.

Chase was a four-star recruit out of higher faculty, checking in as the No. 200 all round participant in the country in accordance to 247Sporting activities and the top rated player out of the point out of Washington.

The Huskers now have 10 scholarship receivers on the roster, half of whom are part of the incoming course. The other people: senior JD Spielman, junior Jaevon McQuitty, sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson furthermore Nance and Houston.

Chase is the very first participant from the 2019 recruiting class to depart Nebraska.

NU has 83 scholarship players, by the Journal Star’s depend, and has two spots remaining to use on players in the 2020 cycle.