Husker Seniors Raridon, Jefferson Out of Team | National sport

A scholarship senior couple belongs to a group of players who will not be returning to the Nebraska football team in 2020.
Attacking lineman John Raridon and full-back Pernell Jefferson are no longer on the Huskers’ online roster. A head boy confirmed on Friday night that both had decided to end their football careers.
Raridon, a player from West Des Moines, Iowa, whose father Scott was also an offensive player in Nebraska, appeared in two games as a junior in 2019, but had limited success in one-sided wins against Maryland and northern Illinois.
Jefferson, a New Orleans native, has never played with Nebraska in the past four seasons. He played a red shirt in 2016 and saw no action over the next three years.
Jefferson graduated in December.
Walk-in offensive lineman Collin Shefke is no longer listed in the squad, neither is high-level recipient Todd Honas or walk-on offensive lineman Mitchell Balenger, whose name has been on the NCAA transfer portal for several weeks.
After the five players have been removed from the squad, 160 players are displayed in the online version.
Among them are 86 fellows, one more than the maximum of 85 people. NU must reach this mark by the end of the off-season and can add up to two more players for its 2020 recruitment class.
Nebraska football scholarships
Nebraska football scholarships chart
How are the Huskers scholarships composed? A look at every position.
position
student in the first year
RS Freshman
sophomore
Junior
Senior
QB (4)
Logan Smothers
Luke McCaffrey *
Adrian Martinez
Noah Vedral *
RB (6)
Sevion Morrison
Ronald Thompkins *
Jaylin Bradley *
Dedrick Mills *
Marvin Scott III
Rahmir Johnson *
TE (5)
Chris Hickman *
Austin Allen *
Jack Stoll *
Travis Vokolek *
Kurt Rafdal *
WR (11)
Zavier Betts
Jamie Nance *
Wan’Dale Robinson
Jaevon McQuitty *
JD Spielman *
Marcus Fleming
Darien Chase *
Omar Manning *
Will Nixon
De’Maryion Houston *
Alante Brown
T (10)
Turner Corcoran
Bryce Benhart *
Broc Bando *
Brenden Jaimes
Alex Conn
Matthew Anderson *
Matt Farniok *
Jimmy Fritzsche *
Christian Gaylord * ^
Brant Banks *
G (5)
Michael Lynn *
Trent Hixson *
Boe Wilson *
Ethan Piper *
Matt Sichterman *
C (2)
Cameron Jurgens *
Will Farniok *
DE (10)
Marquis Black
Mosai Newsom *
Tate Wildeman *
Deontre Thomas *
Ben Stille *
Casey Rogers *
Jahkeem Green *
Chris Walker *
Jordon Riley *
Pheldarius Payne
DT (3)
Nash hatter
Ty Robinson *
Damion Daniels *
OLB (8)
Blaise Gunnerson
Jamin Graham *
Garrett Nelson
Caleb Tannor
JoJo Domann *
Jimari Butler
David Alston *
Niko Cooper *
ILB (7)
Keyshawn Greene
Nick Henrich *
Eteva Mauga-Clements
Collin Miller *
Jackson Hannah *
Will Honas
Garrett Snodgrass *
S (5)
Henry Gray
Myles Farmer *
Marquel Dismuke *
Noa Pola Gates *
Deontai Williams *
CB (9)
Jaiden Francois
Javin Wright *
Braxton Clark *
Cam Taylor-Britt
Dicaprio Bootle *
Ronald Delancy III
Quinton Newsome
Tony Butler *
Tamon Lynum
ST (1)
Barret Pickering (K) *
Class overall
18
22
11
20
15
Total
86
* Player used red shirt
^ Attractive for 6th year
