Husker Seniors Raridon, Jefferson Out of Team | National sport

A scholarship senior couple belongs to a group of players who will not be returning to the Nebraska football team in 2020.

Attacking lineman John Raridon and full-back Pernell Jefferson are no longer on the Huskers’ online roster. A head boy confirmed on Friday night that both had decided to end their football careers.

Raridon, a player from West Des Moines, Iowa, whose father Scott was also an offensive player in Nebraska, appeared in two games as a junior in 2019, but had limited success in one-sided wins against Maryland and northern Illinois.

Jefferson, a New Orleans native, has never played with Nebraska in the past four seasons. He played a red shirt in 2016 and saw no action over the next three years.

Jefferson graduated in December.

Walk-in offensive lineman Collin Shefke is no longer listed in the squad, neither is high-level recipient Todd Honas or walk-on offensive lineman Mitchell Balenger, whose name has been on the NCAA transfer portal for several weeks.

After the five players have been removed from the squad, 160 players are displayed in the online version.

Among them are 86 fellows, one more than the maximum of 85 people. NU must reach this mark by the end of the off-season and can add up to two more players for its 2020 recruitment class.

Nebraska football scholarships

Nebraska football scholarships chart

How are the Huskers scholarships composed? A look at every position.

position

student in the first year

RS Freshman

sophomore

Junior

Senior

QB (4)

Logan Smothers

Luke McCaffrey *

Adrian Martinez

Noah Vedral *

RB (6)

Sevion Morrison

Ronald Thompkins *

Jaylin Bradley *

Dedrick Mills *

Marvin Scott III

Rahmir Johnson *

TE (5)

Chris Hickman *

Austin Allen *

Jack Stoll *

Travis Vokolek *

Kurt Rafdal *

WR (11)

Zavier Betts

Jamie Nance *

Wan’Dale Robinson

Jaevon McQuitty *

JD Spielman *

Marcus Fleming

Darien Chase *

Omar Manning *

Will Nixon

De’Maryion Houston *

Alante Brown

T (10)

Turner Corcoran

Bryce Benhart *

Broc Bando *

Brenden Jaimes

Alex Conn

Matthew Anderson *

Matt Farniok *

Jimmy Fritzsche *

Christian Gaylord * ^

Brant Banks *

G (5)

Michael Lynn *

Trent Hixson *

Boe Wilson *

Ethan Piper *

Matt Sichterman *

C (2)

Cameron Jurgens *

Will Farniok *

DE (10)

Marquis Black

Mosai Newsom *

Tate Wildeman *

Deontre Thomas *

Ben Stille *

Casey Rogers *

Jahkeem Green *

Chris Walker *

Jordon Riley *

Pheldarius Payne

DT (3)

Nash hatter

Ty Robinson *

Damion Daniels *

OLB (8)

Blaise Gunnerson

Jamin Graham *

Garrett Nelson

Caleb Tannor

JoJo Domann *

Jimari Butler

David Alston *

Niko Cooper *

ILB (7)

Keyshawn Greene

Nick Henrich *

Eteva Mauga-Clements

Collin Miller *

Jackson Hannah *

Will Honas

Garrett Snodgrass *

S (5)

Henry Gray

Myles Farmer *

Marquel Dismuke *

Noa Pola Gates *

Deontai Williams *

CB (9)

Jaiden Francois

Javin Wright *

Braxton Clark *

Cam Taylor-Britt

Dicaprio Bootle *

Ronald Delancy III

Quinton Newsome

Tony Butler *

Tamon Lynum

ST (1)

Barret Pickering (K) *

Class overall

18

22

11

20

15

Total

86

* Player used red shirt

^ Attractive for 6th year

