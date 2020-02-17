[huskers-announce-upcoming-nonconference-online-games,-such-as-series-vs.-oklahoma-condition]

Nebraska football on Thursday declared many foreseeable future nonconference video games, together with a new residence-and-house collection with a Large 12 opponent.

Husker lovers will need not get worried about travel arrangements just however, nonetheless. It truly is heading to be awhile before the series with Oklahoma State arrives.

NU introduced a residence-and-residence with the Cowboys set to be performed in Lincoln on Sept. 16, 2034, and then in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the pursuing calendar year, a lot more than 15 several years from now.

“The initially time Scott Frost and I sat down to focus on scheduling philosophy, we each shared a target of building an energy to engage in former conference opponents,” NU athletic director Monthly bill Moos explained in a faculty news launch. “It is enjoyable to incorporate Oklahoma Condition to our football routine, and we will proceed to take a look at further prospects for games in our part of the region.

“The Major Ten agenda gives our followers the possibility to take a look at some of the nation’s best university football environments, but the reality is a lot of of these places are a prolonged way from Nebraska. Game titles from faculties like Oklahoma State, Colorado and Oklahoma are drivable and very affordable visits for Husker admirers.”

In addition, NU also declared it is going a activity versus South Dakota Point out originally set for Aug. 31, 2024, to Sept. 7, 2030. In that game’s place, the Huskers will open the 2024 year at dwelling towards UTEP. The Huskers will also open up the 2028 year from UTEP on Sept. 2.

That fills the 2028 nonconference slate, as NU will deal with UTEP, SDSU and Arizona, all at residence.

The Huskers also rounded out 2025 and 2026 by including Louisiana-Monroe (Oct. 18, 2025) and Ohio (Sept. 5, 2026).

Guarantee payments for the introduced video games include things like $one.775 million (2028) and $one.six million (2024) to UTEP, $one.65 million to ULM in 2025 and $1 million to Ohio in 2026.

Nebraska now only has two nonconference openings remaining by means of the 2028 period, one each in 2024 and 2027. Huge Ten schedules have been publicly introduced via the 2025 time.

The Huskers open 3 of the upcoming 4 seasons with meeting video games: Purdue at home this fall, Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, in 2021 and at Minnesota in 2023.

Below are NU’s coming nonconference schedules from 2020-28. Outside of that, the Huskers have a household-and-residence with Oklahoma in 2029 (away) and 2030 (home), host SDSU in 2030 and pay a visit to Arizona in 2031.

2020

vs. Central Michigan, Sept. 12

vs. SDSU, Sept. 19

vs. Cincinnati, Sept. 26

2021

vs. Buffalo, Sept. 11

at Oklahoma, Sept. 18

vs. Southeastern Louisiana, Nov. 13

2022

vs. North Dakota, Sept. 3

vs. Georgia Southern, Sept. 10

vs. Oklahoma, Sept. 17

2023

at Colorado, Sept. 9

vs. Northern Illinois, Sept. 16

vs. Louisiana Tech, Sept. 23

2024

vs. UTEP, Aug. 31

vs. Colorado, Sept. 7

2025

vs. Akron, Sept. six

at Cincinnati, Sept. 13

vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Oct. 18

2026

vs. Ohio, Sept. 5

vs. Tennessee, Sept. 12

vs. North Dakota, Sept. 19

2027

vs. Northern Illinois, Sept. 4

at Tennessee, Sept. 11

2028

vs. UTEP, Sept. 2

vs. SDSU, Sept. 9

vs. Arizona, Sept. 16