Huskers end the second year in a row with two recruits in Rivals National Sport

Nebraska finished the second consecutive year with two recruits in the top 100 rivals.

Wide receiver Zavier Betts came in 59th and offensive tackle turner Corcoran in 64th place. Betts is also in position 8 and Corcoran in 7th place.

Last year, the Huskers had two top 100 recruits in Wan’Dale Robinson (# 61) and Ty Robinson (# 91).

The Huskers have had six recruits in the top 100 rivals six times since their 2002 debut. Scott Frost has done it with two of his three autograph sessions since he took over the Huskers.

Nebraska has done this under Mike Riley in the 2017 class, although none of the three players who appeared in the top 100 left the Huskers. Tyjon Lindsey (# 62) and Avery Roberts (# 90) moved to a different location before the end of their second season, and # 87 Elijah Blades never arrived in Lincoln due to academics.

The other classes with several recruits from the top 100 rivals came in 2011, 2005 and 2004.

For Betts, he’s the first Nebraska recruit to be in the top 100 rivals for 11 years, and the seventh since 2002.

Only two other domestic interested parties had a higher overall ranking than Betts. Baker Steinkuhler (Lincoln Southeast, Nebraska) was No. 8 in 2008 and Trevor Robinson (Elkhorn, Notre Dame) was No. 37 in the same class.