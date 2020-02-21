[huskers-include-walk-on-punter-as-search-for-specific-groups-solutions-proceeds]

Nebraska has a new senior exclusive teams analyst and now also a new specific teams participant.

Walk-on punter Sami Khawja declared his verbal pledge to the Huskers on Thursday afternoon immediately after ending up his large faculty job at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

He fully commited just days soon after Jonathan Rutledge was formally employed as Nebraska’s new senior unique groups analyst.

Huskers including particular groups analyst to soccer staff members

Khawja, a Class of 2020 participant, will be a part of a battle for punter that will incorporate at the very least two others vying to change departed senior Isaac Armstrong.

On paper, sophomore walk-on William Przystup would seem to be the early favored. A Michigan Condition transfer very last calendar year, he was the No. 2 option at the rear of Armstrong and also dealt with about 50 % of the Huskers’ kickoff makes an attempt on the season. Also in the mix are redshirt freshman stroll-on Grant Detlefsen, a Lincoln Southeast graduate who has not nonetheless appeared in a game for NU, and incoming stroll-on Tyler Crawford (Damaged Arrow, Oklahoma).

General, Nebraska will have various solutions — and probably spirited levels of competition — in just about every of its kicking battles. Sophomore Barret Pickering and walk-ons Matt Waldoch, Gabe Heins, Chase Contrerez and Crawford will all compete for the place-kicking task. The Huskers would also be effectively-served if they can locate a player who can drive the ball deeper on kickoffs. Nebraska logged touchbacks on just 21.one% of its kickoffs in 2019, which was No. 111 in the state and lessen than all but two groups in the Huge 10.