Huskers offer outstanding Riley in-state in 2022; Walk-on from Texas promises orally | National sport

The Bellevue West pipeline does not stop at the 2021 class.

The Thunderbirds have plenty of young football talent, and Nebraska continued to show interest by offering Micah Riley a 2022 class scholarship on Monday evening.

The 6-foot-5,210-pound Riley, who has played a lot in the second year last season in Michael Huffman’s explosive offense, also has early deals from the state of Iowa and northern Iowa. But awareness will certainly increase after more than a dozen Department I schools went through recruitment during January.

Riley identified three recruitment classes in which Nebraska offered at least one player at school. The Huskers signed wide receiver Zavier Betts for the 2020 class and is hard recruiting 2021 athlete Keagan Johnson.

Riley was named the second candidate in Journal A in Class A after catching 17 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown for State Master Thunderbirds.

He is the third known potential new entrant to the state in 2022 with an offer from NU and is owned by Omaha Burke, out-of-town player / athlete Devon Jackson, and Omaha Central Lineman Deshawn Woods.

The quick start for this class is the continuation of a strong expansion in the state. The Huskers eventually hosted and signed five players in the 2019 class, and although Betts is the only 2020 scholarship holder, the Husker staff made it clear that Lincoln Southeast defensive defender Isaac Gifford and wide Johnson-Brock receiver Ty Hahn has good prospects. also. The school has four offers for 2021 and three for 2022.

Texas athlete is committed to: Nebraska received a letter from Beau Psencik from Houston on Monday evening.

The 6-foot 180 pounder played in the south of Lutheran.

Nebraska officially added 19 walk-ons to the program as of the December signing date, and has since added punter kicker Tyler Crawford and now Psencik.

This story is being updated.

2020 walkable Husker operation

Surname

position

Hometown (school)

Matthias Algarin

ATH

Pierz, Minnesota

Nate Boerkircher

TE / OLB

Aurora

Baylor Brannen

DL

Omaha (Millard West

Elliott Brown

WR

Elkhorn (south)

Chase Contreraz

PK

Missouri Valley, Iowa (IWCC)

Tyler Crawford

PK / P

Broken arrow, Okla.

Casey Doernemann

OIL

Dodge (Guardian Angel Central Catholic)

Broc Douglass

WR

Grand Island

Isaac Gifford

DB

Lincoln (Southeast)

Ty Hahn

WR

Johnson-Brock

Isaiah Harris

RB

Omaha (Millard South)

Ashton Hausmann

DB

Norris

Braden Klover

LB

Wymore (South)

Trevin Luben

RB

Wahoo

Keegan Menning

OL / DL

Fremont

Mason Nieman

ATH

Waverly

Beau Psencik

ATH

Houston, Tex.

Eli Simonson

OL / DL

Fremont (Archbishop Bergan)

Grant Tagge

OLB

Omaha (Westside)

Xavier Trevino

OIL

Lincoln (Southeast)

Camden Witucki

LS

Grand Blanc, Michigan