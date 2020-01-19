Husky with eyelid deformity adopted after viral Facebook posting

January 19 (UPI) – A Siberian Husky with eyelid deformity was adopted from a New Jersey shelter after photos of the dog on Facebook went viral.

Husky House Shelter shared the news that 4-year-old Husky, Jubilee, had been adopted after sharing photos of her online on Tuesday.

“Thank you to everyone who shared the anniversary story,” said the shelter. “She has found her home with former adoptive children of Husky House forever and is starting a wonderful new life with her new fur siblings!”

Husky House said the jubilee was brought to the shelter by a breeder who said he couldn’t sell the dog because it looked “weird”. A representative from Husky House informed CNN that the shelter had been struggling to find a home for the anniversary for two years before writing the viral Facebook post.

“Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look like them. I wish I were beautiful so someone would like me to be their dog,” the post said.

The shelter said it had received more than 150 requests to accept the anniversary after the post, which was shared more than 40,000 times.

“Since the original Facebook post went viral, we received an overwhelming amount of love, support, and requests, including adoption requests,” said the representative. “We are so happy to see that everyone feels as good as we always knew.”

The shelter added that despite the appearance of her eyelids, Jubilee has no other health problems.

“It has been thoroughly examined by our veterinarians,” said the representative. “It doesn’t affect her in any way and doesn’t slow her down. She’s happy and healthy.”